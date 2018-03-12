Large fire causes homes to be evacuated in Hull

Homes in Hull have been evacuated as firefighters tackle a large blaze at a building in Hull this morning.

A fire was reported at commercial premises in Hessle Road shortly before 5.30am and residents have been asked to evacuate neighbouring properties.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “We are continuing to assist firefighters in Hessle Road, Hull, this morning following a large building fire.

“We were called by the fire service at 5.25am and have closed the road to all traffic and pedestrians at the junctions with Boulevard, West Dock, Subway Street and Eton Road, as a safety precaution.

“As yet, it is not known what started the fire at the commercial premises and residents of neighbouring buildings have been evacuated.”