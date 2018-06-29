'Last thing we want is a Saddleworth fire in Yorkshire': Crews urge vigilance over wildfires in the heatwave

Fire crews in Yorkshire are urging members of the public to be vigilant against wild fires - to avoid a repeat of a blaze like the one raging on Saddleworth Moor.

David Pitt, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service Group Manager said on Twitter: "The last thing we want in North Yorkshire is a repeat of Saddleworth Moor.

The Saddleworth Moor fire

"Please take extra care during this prolonged dry spell and spread the message to friends and followers"

How can you help prevent wildfires?

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service has issued this advice:

Clear up and take your rubbish home after picnics

Observe all signs and notices – they are there for a reason

Follow the National Trust Countryside Code

Don’t leave glass bottles. Not only can they hurt people and animals, but they can magnify the sun’s rays and start a fire

If you notice anything suspicious report it by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through the moor watch website at www.moorwatch.co.uk(Opens in a new window)

Never throw lighted cigarette ends onto the ground, or out of the window of vehicles or trains. Always ensure that they are completely extinguished and disposed of responsibly.

Never be tempted to light a fire in the countryside and only barbecue in authorised areas

'Apocalyptic' moor fires

A series of "apocalyptic" wildfires on the Pennine moors could take weeks to put out, the fire service has warned.

Seven square miles of Saddleworth Moor has gone up in flames, blanketing the Greater Manchester region and beyond in smoke and ash.

Scottish soldiers from the 100-strong A Company of the 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, known as the Highlanders, have joined more than 100 firefighters who have been battling the blaze since Sunday, leading to a "significant improvement".

Meanwhile, a new moorland blaze - on Winter Hill, near Rivington, Lancashire - broke out on Thursday with huge plumes of smoke visible from the area surrounding the moorland.