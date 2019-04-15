Latest as blaze engulfs Notre-Dame Cathedral

Have your say

A fire has broken out at the world-famous Notre-Dame Cathedral resulting in the famous spire collapsing.

Enormous plumes of smoke can be seen billowing into the Paris skyline.

Emergency services are currently at the scene. Paris firefighters have confirmed they are fighting a blaze at Notre Dame.

A major operation is under way, the fire department added, while a city hall spokesman said on Twitter that the area was being cleared.

The building was evacuated just after 5.50pm (GMT) with witnesses describing ash falling as flames burst from the flaming cathedral.

French newspaper Le Monde have reported that the fire broke out in the attic of the historic cathedral before spreading to the roof.

Political figures have responded to the devastating scenes unfolding.

French President Emmanuel Macron has cancelled a planned address to the nation in light of the horrifying blaze.

US President Donald Trump tweeted: "So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!"

Deputy Labour Party leader Tom Watson tweeted: "Absolute tragedy unfolding. I hope the Parisians can save their beautiful Cathedral. #NotreDame"

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo described it as a "terrible fire" and urged people at the scene to stay safe.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: "Our Lady of Paris in flames. Emotion of a whole nation. Thought for all Catholics and for all French. Like all our countrymen, I'm sad tonight to see this part of us burn."