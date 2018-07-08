Latest major roadworks planned across Yorkshire for this week

Check out planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week across Yorkshire’s network

The summary below from the Highways Agency covers Monday, July 9 to Sunday, July 15.

M1 junction 42 Lofthouse

The southbound entry slip road will be closed overnight on Wednesday 11 July for technology repairs. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 34 Tinsley

The northbound exit slip road will be closed overnight for three nights from Wednesday 11 July for technology repairs. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M18 junction 7 to M62 junction 35 Langham

The northwest link will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 9 July for bridge work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 30 to junction 31 Normanton

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Monday 9 July for carriageway repairs. The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 10 July for carriageway repairs. The closure will take place from 8pm to 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 32a Holmefield to junction 33 Ferrybridge

The eastbound exit slip road at junction 33 will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 9 July for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M621 junction 1 Beeston to junction 7 Stourton

The clockwise carriageway will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Wednesday 11 July. The anticlockwise carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Monday 9 July. The closures for resurfacing will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes. A 30mph speed restriction is in place on the anticlockwise carriageway 24/7.

M180 junction 1 to junction 2 Woodhouse

The eastbound and westbound carriageway has a 50mph speed restriction and narrow lanes with lane 3 closed in place until December for barrier work. The speed restriction is in place 24/7.

A57 Hattersley Roundabout to Market Street

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 9 July for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 7pm and 6am and drivers will be able to follow a clearly signed diversion route.

A1M junction 35 Wadworth

The northbound exit slip road at junction 35 will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 9 July for barrier works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A180 Great Coates

The eastbound exit slip road will be closed overnight on Thursday 12 July for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, drivers will be able to follow a clearly signed diversion route.

A64 Bilbrough to Askham Bryan

The eastbound and westbound carriageway has a 40mph speed restriction in place until August for barrier renewal work. The speed restriction is in place 24/7.