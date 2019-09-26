Brave Yorkshire girl who survived Manchester Arena attack returns to see Ariana Grande on what would have been her aunt's birthday

A brave Yorkshire survivor of the Manchester Arena attack has faced her ultimate fear and returned to a concert hall to see her favourite singer, on what would have been her aunt's birthday.

Hollie Booth, from Sheffield, went to see Ariana Grande in concert at the Sheffield Arena last Thursday on what would have been her aunt Kelly Brewster's birthday.

Miss Brewster, 31, from Sheffield, was one of 22 people to lose their lives in the Manchester Arena attack on May 22, 2017. She was hailed a hero for shielding Hollie and her mother Claire Booth, who spent weeks in hospital after the attack.

Mrs Booth has now spoken of how her 14-year-old daughter still fears large public venues and how neither of them will go out on their own.

She said: "That night in Manchester changed everything and Hollie has never been the same since.

“Hollie lost her auntie and was physically scarred for life. But I don’t know if people fully appreciate that arena survivors are still affected even now, both mentally and still having to endure operations and treatment.

“Hollie had her 13th operation in August, to have her knee reconstructed. Psychologically she is still damaged and has very bad anxiety. Whenever we leave the house we’re constantly trying to assess if we’ll be safe and you have irrational thoughts all the time.”

In another huge milestone, Hollie will perform with her dance troupe Rise Unbroken at the Greater Manchester Bee Glitz and Glamour Ball, which is back for a second year and will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford on October 4.

Founded by five detectives from Greater Manchester Police, who were among the first responders to attend the scene of the terror attack, are coming together again to raise money for Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity, Manchester Royal Infirmary Charity and Mind Manchester, who continue to support the survivors.

Mrs Booth, 36 from Gleadless, Sheffield, said: “When Hollie is dancing she is a completely different person – I see the daughter I knew before the attack.

“It’s almost like she is two different people. I love to see her enjoying herself and performing on stage.”

As Hollie is still recovering from her latest operation she’ll be performing with Rise Unbroken aided by a wheelchair, as recommended by her physiotherapist.

Last year, the group performed on Britain’s Got Talent and Hollie did dance moves in her wheelchair but was able to stand for a few moments at the end.

Her latest operation has seen her right knee reconstructed thanks to a transplant bone from a donor. So far Hollie’s body has accepted the donor knee and she is recovering well.

Andy Bailey, one of the detectives involved with GM Bee Ball said: “We promise to put on an evening full of entertainment, as we stand together to support the ongoing recovery of those who have been affected from the night of the attack.”

Samantha Gaunt, another detective from the night added: “Organising an event in your spare time isn’t easy but we are honoured to have such support from the people and businesses of Manchester.”