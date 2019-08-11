Cyclist dies after being hit by HGV in Hull

Have your say

A man who was taken to hospital after his bicycle was hit by a HGV in Hull has died.

It happened on Anlaby Road at around 4.30pm on Thursday July 25.

The 55-year-old cyclist died on the evening of Wednesday August 7.

His family are being supported by officers.

His relatives have requested that Humberside Police do not release his name or a photograph of him.

The cyclist’s family have also asked to send thanks to members of the public who stopped and helped at the time, to staff at Hull Royal Infirmary and to other emergency services.

No arrests were made in connection with the incident.