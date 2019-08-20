Fire fighters tackle huge fire at industrial estate in Humberside

Residents have been urged to keep their windows and doors closed after a huge fire broke out in Humberside.

The fire struck at an industrial estate in Stallingborough, near Grimsby, on Tuesday afternoon, with crews called to the scene at 1.24pm.

Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said six fire engines were sent to the scene and advised anyone in the area to keep all windows and doors closed.

A dramatic picture showed thick black smoke billowing from the site on Trondheim Way, with crates ablaze.

It has since been confirmed that plastic pallets are on fire.

An update at 3.30pm said the incident was being scaled down with just three fire engines left at the scene.