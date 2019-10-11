Truck driver killed by falling heavy metal on side of M62

Have your say

A truck driver has died after being hit by a heavy metal structure which fell off his truck at the side of the M62.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 4pm, on the M62 westbound slip road at Junction 37 near Howden.

The driver had left his vehicle on the slip road to try to secure the load on his truck, which had come loose.

-> Man arrested over murder of woman found dead behind Yorkshire supermarket

A crane was brought in to assist him, but the metal structure became detached from the lorry and fell on the driver.

Sadly, the man later died from his injuries.

Humberside Police say the man's family have been made aware and are being supported by officers.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are working with the Health and Safety Executive to investigate the incident.

-> West Yorkshire revealed as disability hate crime hotspot