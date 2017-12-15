League of Gentlemen bring first tour in 12 years to Leeds

Have your say

There is a Leeds.

Dark comedy phenomenon The League of Gentlemen is coming to the city as part of its creators' first national tour in 12 years.

Award-winning comedians Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson will bring the fictional town of Royston Vasey to the First Direct Arena on September 15 next year.

The League of Gentlemen ran as a BBC series until 2002, but is returning this month for three Christmas specials.

The concept originally began as a live show over 20 years ago.

The foursome have strong Yorkshire links - Jeremy Dyson grew up in Leeds, attended Leeds Grammar School and the University of Leeds, and now lives in Ilkley. Reece Shearsmith is from Hull. They all met while studying drama at the now-defunct Bretton Hall College of Education in Wakefield.

Tickets are on sale from December 20.