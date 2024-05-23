The person killed in the mudslide in North Yorkshire on Wednesday has been named as schoolgirl Leah Harrison.

Thirty mountain rescuers were among a huge emergency services response after a person died following a mudslide in North Yorkshire on Wednesday.

Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) volunteers were called in the early afternoon to reports of a mudslide near Carlton Bank, above Carlton-in-Cleveland village on the edge of the North York Moors National Park.

North Yorkshire Police later confirmed one person had died following the incident at around 1.15pm.

A Cleveland MRT spokesperson said: “Nineteen Cleveland MRT members were deployed immediately, eventually rising to 30 at the scene during the course of the afternoon and working alongside their emergency service colleagues including the North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, in addition to the ambulance services.

“North Yorkshire Police have since confirmed that one person sadly died as a result of the incident.

“The thoughts of the mountain rescue volunteers are with the family and friends of the deceased during such a very sad time.”

A general view of Carlton Bank, Cleveland, North Yorkshire, where one person died in a mudslide on Wednesday afternoon. The area had seen almost a month's worth of rain in a day. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The team also deployed two Team Rescue Land Rovers.

In a statement, Leah’s family said on Thursday: “Leah Harrison, the happy, bubbly, go-lucky little girl.

“The beautiful smile, the giddy laugh, the silly jokes.

“You will never ever be forgotten baby girl.

“You will achieve your dream and become a player for the Lionesses.

“Spread those wings.

“May you rest in paradise.”

Lingfield Education Trust said the child was a Year 6 pupil at Mount Pleasant Primary School in Darlington.

Chief executive Nick Blackburn said: “The full details are still emerging but this is clearly a heart-breaking tragedy.

“Leah was a much-loved part of our school and our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the school staff.

“Counselling is being arranged within the school for pupils and staff.

“We are all in a state of shock and we would ask that the privacy of the family and the school community is respected while we try to come to terms with what has happened.”

In a statement on Wednesday, North Yorkshire Police said no-one else was injured during the incident.