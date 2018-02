A hard object was thrown through the back windshield of a taxi in Leeds this morning.

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage on an Amber cab on Florence Mount, Harehills, shortly before 1.30am.

Nobody was hurt, West Yorkshire Police's Inspector Darren Brown said this afternoon.

A picture sent in to the YEP shows a concrete object lying over glass debris on the vehicle.

No arrests have been made and police currently have no suspects, Insp Brown said.