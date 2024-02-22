Leeds antiques buyer revealed an unexploded WWII grenade and a ‘haunted doll’ are some of the weirdest items received
Vintage Cash Cow, based in Leeds, has revealed the top five strangest items that they’ve received from customers – with a WWII hand grenade taking the top spot.
The Leeds-based online business receives hundreds of items, but once was forced to contact the police after discovering a hand grenade – leading to a police cordon so the bomb squad could attend.
Fortunately, after a thorough investigation, it was found to be inactive.
Another common item received is “creepy dolls”, one of which was said to be “cursed”.
The doll – which arrived with both eyes taped shut – was sold as part of a bundle with other dolls by the company following valuation, but was promptly returned with “cursed doll" cited as the reason.
The team over at Vintage Cash Cow also receive many gold items, notably a solid gold spider and old gold false teeth – which the team say can be melted down and given a new life.
The company also takes a lot of old jewellery, but one of the most unique pieces was an old pearl necklace with an unusual twist – a gnome pendant.
Antony Charman, Founder at Vintage Cash Cow, explained although they receive “thousands” of items from all over the UK every week but sometimes get some things that leave them “astounded”.
“The weirdest by far was definitely the unexploded grenade, which we had to contact the police about, and a haunted doll,” he said.
“Although we do ask customers to be careful with what they send in, and make sure that they check our website before packing the box to ensure that we are able to take the item.
"If in doubt, they can always contact us first to check. We especially don’t want people to send in items that could potentially harm one of our employees, like the inactive grenade. ”
The top five weirdest items sent in are:
- An unexploded WWII hand-grenade
- A 'cursed' doll
- Gold false teeth
- Golden spider ornament
- Quirky jewellery
