Leeds boxer Nicola Adams meets the Queen

BOXER Nicola Adams and former England football captain David Beckham joined the Queen at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the achievements of young people from across the Commonwealth.

Leeds-born Adams was also joined by former Prime Minister Sir John Major and comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry for the Queen’s Young Leaders awards ceremony.

The Queen’s Young Leaders Programme, now in its fourth and final year, celebrates the achievements of young people from across the Commonwealth working to improve the lives of people.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who also attended the event, met youngsters who have helped make changes in their communities, including mental health advocates and those tackling domestic violence.

The finalists also got to meet the host of celebrities, including television presenter Ore Oduba, journalist Tina Daheley and model Neelam Gill.

This year’s finalists, from across 38 countries, are working on issues including supporting people living with mental health problems, access to education, promoting gender equality and climate change.