A 75-year-old man from Leeds has died after being struck by a vehicle that failed to stop.

The man was left seriously injured by the crash, which occurred as he crossed the road at the junction of Leeds Bradford Road and Swinnow Lane at around 9:05pm on Friday, January 13. He died on Monday, January 16, police have confirmed. Police have arrested a 31-year-old man from Bradford in connection with the crash and he has been released on bail for enquiries to continue.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police have issued a further appeal for witnesses to a fail to stop collision in Leeds after the pedestrian who was seriously injured passed away in hospital. A 75-year-old man from Leeds, died on 16 January- three days after the collision, which occurred as he crossed the road at the junction of Leeds Bradford Road and Swinnow Lane at about 9.05pm.

“A 31-year-old man from Bradford has been arrested in connection with the collision and has been released on bail for enquiries to continue. A Hyundai car has also been recovered for further tests. Anyone with information that will assist this investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 1818 of 13 January.”

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man from Bradford in connection with the crash and he has been released on bail for enquiries to continue. Image: Google Street View

