Leeds City Council gets £7.3m tax rebate

Leeds City Council has received a £7.3m tax rebate after overpaying on VAT for more than five years.

Members of the authority’s Executive Board were today told that Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) had paid the sum back from tax paid by the council between June 2012 and September 2017.

It related to admission charges to individuals taking part in activities at council-run sports facilities.

Councillors approved to transfer the repaid HMRC funds into the council’s general reserves, while £0.7m will be earmarked for sorting a backlog of maintenance work at leisure centres it runs.

