Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at Leeds City College overnight as an investigation is launched – with teams from across Leeds at the scene.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly after 12am on Wednesday with a fire alarm sounding at the site.

The fire was located by crews in a plant room and eight pumps were used, the service said.

Crews also used three hose reels and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

Leeds College Fire: Investigation launched as eight crews tackle huge blaze

Appliances from sites across Leeds were in attendance including Rothwell, Morley and Stanningley.

A drone team along with a fire investigation officer also supported crews.

