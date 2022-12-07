West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly after 12am on Wednesday with a fire alarm sounding at the site.
The fire was located by crews in a plant room and eight pumps were used, the service said.
Crews also used three hose reels and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.
Appliances from sites across Leeds were in attendance including Rothwell, Morley and Stanningley.
A drone team along with a fire investigation officer also supported crews.
5AM UPDAT
The incident has now been reduced to two crews – those in attendance now are from Cookridge and Dewsbury.