Huge plumes of smoke are billowing across the Leeds skyline today.

Concerned residents reported “explosions” shortly before 12pm on Monday (June 12)

The location of the fire is believed to be in a Swinnow industrial estate.

Police have closed one lane of the Stanningley Bypass nearby.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters are in attendance at a fire at a plastics factory on Anchor Works in Swinnow Lane, Bramley. We received several calls at around 12 noon today to the incident.