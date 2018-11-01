Leeds fireworks attack: Appeal to trace kind-hearted women who aided distressed blind victim and guide dog

Police are still searching for two kind-hearted passers-by who helped a blind lady and her guide dog after youths threw fireworks at them in a Leeds suburb.

Two women stopped to help the lady shortly after the incident, which took place on Moorland Road in Hyde Park on Tuesday evening.

Neither her or her guide dog were hit by the items, but the victim was left upset and distressed and the guide attempted to flee. PIC: Google

The good Samaritans helped the victim, aged in her fifties, to safety and now police are keen to speak to them as potential witnesses to the attack.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Two women came to her aid and helped her to safety. Officers are keen to trace those women as potential witnesses to the incident.

"Officers are checking CCTV in the area and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation."

Police were contacted at just before 8pm on Tuesday night (October 30) to reports that the victim had fireworks thrown at her.

She told officers it sounded like three to four youths were involved and that they had been about 20 metres away on the path that runs parallel to Moorland Road, near to the junction with St John’s Avenue.

Anyone with information can contact the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13180544785 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via 101.