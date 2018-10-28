Leeds football club in shock after star player, 21, dies suddenly

Amateur football club FC Armley have raised over £1,000 towards the funeral of one of their players who has passed away suddenly.

Kieran Marshall, 21, was described as an 'instrumental' player whose death has shocked the club.

FC Armley have now retired the Leeds United fan's number eight shirt and postponed all of the club's fixtures this weekend.

Kieran was a former John Smeaton Academy pupil.

A statement on Leeds Combination League side Armley FC's Facebook page said:

"We are devastated to announce that Kieran Marshall has passed away at just 21 years of age.

"Marshy was an instrumental part of the club's treble-winning success last season and a hugely popular character in the dressing room and around the club in general.

"His number eight shirt will be retired permanently by the club. We offer our most sincere condolences to his father Wayne Marshall who has been a regular on the sidelines. And we also offer our most sincere condolences to his entire family at this tragic time.

"The club will be on hand to anyone who may need help and support. All FC Armley games this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect for Marshy and his family.

"Rest in peace brother."

His team-mates have set up a Justgiving page to assist Kieran's family with the funeral costs, and have already exceeded their £1,000 target. To donate, click here.

The tragedy comes just two months after another local league footballer, 37-year-old Daniel Emsley, died on his wedding night at the Woodhall Spa Hotel near Wetherby. Daniel, from Yeadon, played for Leeds City FC in Adel and also supported Leeds United.