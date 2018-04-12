Leeds M621 works causing a 30mph zone are not even 25% complete and drivers aren't happy

Have your say

A 30mph zone on the M621 in Leeds will remain in place for some time - if the signs on the road are anything to go by.

The M621 currently has a 30mph speed limit using average speed cameras along the road going in and out of Leeds.

Average speed cameras on the M621

The speed limit has been put in place while Highways England works on replacing the metal central reservation barrier with a concrete one.

New signage along the roadside today states: "Barrier upgrade 23% complete".

That's news has not been welcomed with open arms by Leeds drivers - especially as some parts of the M1 are now subject to some speed limits, too.

Tom Garrity said: "#m621works are 23% completed! Bravo! Well done team. You know how we should celebrate?

"Work on more parts of the M1 less than 4 miles away at the same time. #highwaysenglandlogic"

Nic Carpy said: "m621works 50mph is deemed safe on other motorways through road works, but on the #m621 its 30mph because the normal speed limit is already reduced to 50mph?! Ridiculous logic. Constant sea of flashing brake lights in front and tailgaters behind."

Why Highways England is undertaking the work

A spokesman said: "The M621 is currently operating at or above capacity during peak periods, which leads to congestion, poor journey time reliability and poor safety performance.

"The scheme aims to address these issues and in doing so support the region’s economic growth aspirations.

"In addition, there is an absence of driver information technology along this stretch of the network.

"The implementation of technology will form part of the planned improvements to the M621 and will look to improve safety and incident management as well as improve the ability to manage traffic on the M621.

"The scheme is included in the Highways England Delivery Plan.

What Highways England's Aims are

* increase capacity and improve journey time reliability

* improve the safety of the scheme corridor for road users

* provide better and real time information to road users

* avoid and mitigate potential environmental impacts of the scheme and enhance, where possible, the built and natural environment

* support Leeds City Council’s development plans including updates to the Leeds transport network, where possible