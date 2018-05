Have your say

A Leeds man thought to be Britain's oldest poppy seller has died at the age of 103.

Ernest Carr, who was a member of the Guiseley branch of the Royal British Legion, was often seen standing in Morrison's supermarket in Yeadon raising funds for the armed forces.

Mr Carr served with the 59th Reconnaissance Regiment and landed in Normandy soon after D-Day in June 1944.

Later that year he was driving a Bren gun carrier when a shell landed nearby, killing a sergeant and an officer.

More to follow...