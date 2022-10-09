News you can trust since 1754
Leeds police launch urgent appeal to find missing man Gerald Colgan not seen for a week

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing man from Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 9:19 am

Gerald Colgan, 32, is described as white British, 5’8”, of a slim build and with light brown hair.

It’s unknown what he is wearing, West Yorkshire Police said.

He has links to Hyde Park and Woodhouse.

Gerald Colgan, 32, is missing from Leeds (Photo: WYP)

Leeds North West MP Alex Sobel shared the appeal on Facebook.

He said: “If anyone sees Ged please report to Police or call 101

“He’s not been seen in nearly a week. Hopefully he’s safe and well and we can reconvene our political discussions at the Brudenell.”

It’s believed Alex was last seen in Chapeltown/Chapel Allerton on Sunday October 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat, quoting log number 1714 of October 7.

