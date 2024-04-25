Lendal Bridge: Six people capsized from ‘small hire boat’ in Yorkshire as emergency services at River Ouse
Emergency services attended an incident on the River Ouse after a boat capsized, police said.
On Wednesday April 24 the Ambulance service contacted North Yorkshire Police at just after 12.30pm to report their attendance to a capsized boat on the River Ouse.
It was reported that six people were in the water near to Lendal Bridge in York, police said.
On arrival officers confirm all six persons were recovered from the water safe and well.
The boat was a small hire boat which sank to the bottom of the river after colliding with another craft, police confirmed.
