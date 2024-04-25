On Wednesday April 24 the Ambulance service contacted North Yorkshire Police at just after 12.30pm to report their attendance to a capsized boat on the River Ouse.

It was reported that six people were in the water near to Lendal Bridge in York, police said.

On arrival officers confirm all six persons were recovered from the water safe and well.