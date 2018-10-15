LIVE INCIDENT: Police at scene of three stabbings in Huddersfield

Three men are currently in hospital and one person has been arrested after a stabbing incident tonight (Monday)

Police are still at the scene at St Peter's Street in Huddersfield to both investigate and provide reassurance to local residents.

Armed police were also drafted in as the incident unfolded.

Tonight a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has said: "It is believed that three males were injured – they are currently at hospital with what are believed to be none life threatening injuries. Enquiries into the incidents remain ongoing and officers are in the area investigating the incidents and providing a reassuring presence."

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1313.