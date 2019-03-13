LIVE: M1 closures will remain overnight to allow for road surface repairs | Huge lorry fire causes long delays on M1 motorway near Leeds

0
Have your say

A lorry has caught fire on the hard shoulder of the M1 at junction 42 near Leeds

A lorry has caught fire on the hard shoulder of the M1 at junction 42 near Leeds

A dramatic lorry fire caused traffic delays around Leeds.

A dramatic lorry fire caused traffic delays around Leeds.

Traffic cameras show dramatic plumes of smoke coming from the lorry.

Traffic cameras show dramatic plumes of smoke coming from the lorry.

The lorry is currently being attended by four fire crews.

The lorry is currently being attended by four fire crews.