Lonely to benefit from Christmas Carol shows

A theatre company is working with local charities in York and Sheffield to put on “immersive” Christmas shows, which includes a meal, in a bid to tackle loneliness and social isolation

North Yorkshire based The Flanagan Collective has teamed up with St Mary’s Church in Sheffield and York Nuturing Community for its production of A Christmas Carol, which takes place either side of a two course meal.

Both charities use surplus supermarket food to serve meals to those who need it, and use funds to provide community activities aimed at tackling isolation and loneliness.

Producer Dan Ball said: “When we heard about these two organisations we just knew we wanted them on board for our production, now in its eighth year. What better way to make the spirit of the story come to life, than by using food that’s environmentally friendly while generating income for charities that help people from the cities we’re performing in?”

Sue Green from St Mary’s said: “Loneliness is becoming an epidemic as people struggle to connect and to form the relationships they need for life to be good. We could all do with learning the lessons Scrooge does in A Christmas Carol – life is just more fun when we are kinder to each other.”

The show opens at Theatre Deli, Sheffield on November 30 to December 16 before transferring to Mansion House, York on December 18. Book at theatredeli.co.uk or yorktheatreroyal.co.uk