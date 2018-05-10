Long delays building on M62 and M621 in Leeds after accident

Morning commuters are being warned of long delays on two major road networks in Leeds after an accident on the M62.

M621

One lane of the M62 is closed with queuing traffic reported and delays of up to 10 minutes due to an accident with two cars involved on the westbound carriageway between junction 29 for the M1 and junction 28 for the A650.

Lane four (of four) is closed after the vehicles collided with the central reservation with speed limits set to 40mph.

This is causing tailbacks to affect the M621 with delays of five minutes reported eastbound between the M62 and junction seven, while three minute delays are also being experienced between junction 7 and junction 2A westbound.

An earlier accident on the A658 is still affecting one of the main routes into Leeds Bradford Airport.

