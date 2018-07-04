Lord Mayor Magid Magid brands Donald Trump a 'wasteman' and BANS him from Sheffield

The Lord Mayor Magid Magid has branded Donald Trump a 'wasteman', banning him from Sheffield.

Ahead of Donald Trump's state visit to the UK, Sheffield Mayor Magid Magid declared in a packed out city council meeting that the US president was not welcome in the steel city.

Magid entered the room dressed in his mayoral chains, and a black t-shirt which read 'Donald Trump is a wasteman', whilst wearing a sombrero 'in solidarity with Mexican's, other Latins and all people suffering at the hands of the Trump regime.

During an intermission in the council session, the Mayor also invited members of Sheffield’s Mexican community to perform a traditional Mexican dance.

The Mayor reiterated the statement on Twitter stating:

“I Magid Magid, Lord Mayor & first citizen of this city hereby declare that not only is Donald J Trump (@realdonaldtrump) a WASTEMAN, but he is also henceforth banned from the great city of Sheffield!” and declaring the 13th of July – the date of Trump’s UK visit – to be “Mexico Solidarity Day”.

The tweet was followed by a second tweet stating “five reasons why Donald Trump is a wasteman” – reasons included Trump’s controversial Muslim ban, his withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement and the UN Human Rights Council, the moving of the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and his support for white supremacists.

Coun Magid said: “In this current climate of politics where fear and hate is widespread, the last thing we need is a world leader like Donald J Trump being a spurting cesspit of hate, stoking divisions between communities while scapegoating minorities.

"I am proud to be the Lord Mayor of a city where there is an amazingly culture of diversity. Where we don’t tolerate racism and xenophobia; where we not only celebrate all our differences but also unite on the things we have in common.

"We need now more than ever to come together in spite of our differences and empower everyone in our society and collectively work towards building a future where love and tolerance prevail, and where everybody belongs.”

The 28-year-old made headlines last month becoming the city’s youngest ever Lord Mayor, first Green Lord Mayor, where his inaugural photograph went viral across the world.

Magid further made headlines after receiving abuse online and in press for refusing to toast to the Queen and for being a black, Muslim immigrant.

He is also known for wearing a different hat and a different t-shirt with a message on for every full council he chairs, as for his first one last month he wore a Tartan beret with the message “Immigrants Make Britain Great”.