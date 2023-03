The M1 is blocked both ways in Yorkshire after a crane caught fire.

The #M1 is currently blocked both ways between J30 for Sheffield and J31 for Worksop.

Emergency services including fire crews are on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays are building in both directions, National Highways said.

M1 closed: Major incident as M1 closed both ways in Yorkshire due to crane fire cc National Highways

UPDATE 2.40PM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motorway has now been closed in both directions.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has five crews dealing with the incident.

"This photo from the scene shows what crews are dealing with!”, the force added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad