News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

M1 fully closed: Crane fire forces emergency services to close M1 in Yorkshire

The M1 is closed both ways in South Yorkshire after a crane caught fire, emergency services confirmed.

By Daniel Sheridan
51 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 2:41pm

The M1 is currently closed both ways between J30 for Sheffield and J31 for Worksop.

Emergency services including fire crews are on the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Significant delays are building in both directions, National Highways said.

Most Popular
M1 fully closed: Crane fire forces emergency services to close M1 in Yorkshire cc SYFRS
M1 fully closed: Crane fire forces emergency services to close M1 in Yorkshire cc SYFRS
M1 fully closed: Crane fire forces emergency services to close M1 in Yorkshire cc SYFRS

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has five crews dealing with the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This photo from the scene shows what crews are dealing with!”, the force added.

“We’re doing what we can to get the road opened again and minimise further disruption..”

M1 closed: Major incident as M1 closed both ways in Yorkshire due to crane fire cc National Highways
M1 closed: Major incident as M1 closed both ways in Yorkshire due to crane fire cc National Highways
M1 closed: Major incident as M1 closed both ways in Yorkshire due to crane fire cc National Highways
South YorkshireEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceWorksopSheffield