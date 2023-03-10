M1 fully closed: Crane fire forces emergency services to close M1 in Yorkshire
The M1 is closed both ways in South Yorkshire after a crane caught fire, emergency services confirmed.
51 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 2:41pm
The M1 is currently closed both ways between J30 for Sheffield and J31 for Worksop.
Significant delays are building in both directions, National Highways said.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has five crews dealing with the incident.
"This photo from the scene shows what crews are dealing with!”, the force added.
“We’re doing what we can to get the road opened again and minimise further disruption..”