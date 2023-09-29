M53 bus crash: Children’s Hospital declares major incident following motorway crash as more than 50 treated at scene

A children’s hospital has declared a major incident after a bus overturned on a motorway this morning.

A school bus has overturned in a crash on the M53 in Merseyside.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital said it had declared a major incident following the crash on the M53.

Calday Grange Grammar School, in West Kirby on the Wirral, confirmed the incident involved one of its coaches.

A statement posted by the school on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “A situation involving one of our school buses on the highway earlier today has come to our attention. If you need to talk or seek guidance, please reach out to our teaching and pastoral teams.”

The motorway was closed in both directions between junction 5 at Ellesmere Port and junction 4 at Bebbington.

Merseyside Police said emergency services were on scene.

Merseyside Police said it was called at just after 8am to reports a bus had struck a reservation at junction 5 of the motorway.

The force said: “Junctions 3-5 of the M53 are closed in both directions. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service is currently ensuring the safe removal of passengers and the driver, and North West Ambulance Service are at the scene attending to anyone requiring treatment.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes, and we advise people to remain patient while the incident is ongoing.

“Enquiries are ongoing and updates will be issued as soon as possible.”

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries while 50 others are being assessed at the scene, the ambulance service said.

A statement from the North West Ambulance Service said: “North West Ambulance Service has declared a major incident following a road traffic collision between a coach and a car on the M53 northbound at approximately 08.30 this morning.

“The trust dispatched a large number of resources to the scene, including ambulances, advanced paramedics, our Hazardous Area Response Team and a HEMS doctor.

“So far, one female patient has been taken to the hospital, suffering major trauma-related injuries.