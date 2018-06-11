Machines behind decades of farming history in spotlight

More than 10,000 people headed to a Yorkshire country estate over the weekend for a celebration of vintage machines behind decades of British food production.

Big agricultural kit produced by the likes of Field Marshall, John Deere and Rumely were among the 1,500 exhibits showcased to the public at Newby Hall in Ripon during Tractor Fest.

Field Marshall tractors parade at Tractor Fest at Newby Hall near Ripon.

The UK’s largest outdoor tractor festival was held at the country house and gardens during Saturday and yesterday by Yorkshire Vintage Association.

The event’s theme this year was two cylinder tractors, with a particular focus on 100 years of John Deere tractors, as well as Amanco stationary engines and very early marques or orphan tractors.

Alongside vintage classics were modern machines, from tractors, cars and lorries to stationary engines, crawlers and motorcycles from around the UK and abroad.

Saturday’s proceedings culminated in a parade of tractors from Newby Hall to Ripon’s Market Square, where one of the city’s Hornblowers marked the parade’s departure back to Newby by sounding the famous horn.