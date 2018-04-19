Major delays on Leeds to London trains after person hit by train

RAIL passengers travelling to London from Leeds are facing lengthy delays after a person was hit by a train.

Virgin Trains said a person was hit by a train between Doncaster and Retford this morning (Thurs April 19) causing major disruption to trains between Doncaster and Peterborough.

A statement on the Virgin Trains website reads: " Trains may be delayed by up to 90 minutes or cancelled. Disruption is expected to continue until approximately 10:30am,"

The 07:15am Virgin train from Leeds to London Kings Cross due at 09:29 is being delayed between Doncaster and Grantham and is now expected to be 60 minutes late.

Former Leeds North West Lib Dem MP Greg Mulholland tweeted this morning: "Oh dear, trains to London from Leeds are delayed due to someone being hit by a train near Retford. Very sad."