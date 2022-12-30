Major power cut leaves more than 1,000 without electricity overnight across North York Moors

Electricity provider Northern Powergrid said more than 1,400 properties across the North York Moors were unexpectedly without power overnight.
Outages were first reported in the early hours of this morning, with power gradually restored to properties between Charltons, Westerdale and Whitby.
Residents in the YO21 and YO22 postcode areas are currently affected by the unplanned power cut which has been caused by an “unexpected problem with cables or equipment that serve the area”.
A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said: “We are facing a major power cut in this area. We are working towards restoring it as early as possible.”
It is estimated that power will be restored by 10am on Friday December 30, however, if repairs take longer, residents will be updated by Northern Powergrid.