Make-up worth hundreds of pounds stolen from Wilko in Selby

Police have issued CCTV images of three people they want to speak to in connection with a theft from a Wilko store in Selby.

The make-up, worth several hundred pounds, was taken from the Wilko on Abbey Walk at 5pm on Thursday January 24.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information to help the investigation.

North Yorkshire Police said: "If you can help please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Thomas Longhorn or email thomas.longhorn@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote reference number 12190016823 when passing on information."