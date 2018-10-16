Man, 55, dies in car after 'medical episode' in Hull

Have your say

A man has died after the car he was driving crash into a parked vehicle.

He is thought to have suffered a 'medical episode' when the collision happened on Wingfield Road, Hull, at around 10pm yesterday (Monday).

Humberside Police said he was driving a black Renault Trafic minibus and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "The 55-year-old was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead. It’s thought he had suffered a medical episode.

"No one else was hurt in the collision."