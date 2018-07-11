Man and two children taken to hospital after early hours blaze at Leeds house

A man and two children have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a house in Leeds during the early hours.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said crews were dispatched to the scene of the house fire in The Crossways, Otley, at 1.30am this morning.

PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A spokesman said the entire house had been engulfed by the blaze, which left three occupants in need of medical treatment for smoke inhalation.

The man and two children were given oxygen therapy by firefighters before being taken to hospital by ambulance, he said.

Crews from Cookridge, Rawdon and Ilkley worked together to put out the fire using a hose reel, large jet, breathing apparatus and ventilation equipment.