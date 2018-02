Have your say

A teenager was arrested after the car he was driving collided with several parked cars near Hull.

Humberside Police is now appealing for witnesses or anyone that may have footage to get in touch.

The incident happened on Boothferry Road, Hessle around 2:35pm on Monday.

The driver of the BMW, a 19 year old man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and has since been released pending further investigation