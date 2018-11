A man has been arrested after a sexual assault was reported in a village.

North Yorkshire Police said it occurred in Sowerby, which is close to Thirsk Racecourse, on Saturday, October 13.

Officers did not specify where it took place.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and he has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public for their response to an appeal for information issued previously.