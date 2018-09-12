Man charged after police seize heroin and cocaine in Hull

A MAN has been charged with drugs offences after police seized heroin and cocaine in Hull.

While out on patrol yesterday (September 11) a team from Humberside Police seized drugs worth between £500 and £600 in Homethorpe.

A man arrested in the street under the Misuse of Drugs Act on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs has today been charged with intent to supply heroin and cocaine and possession of cannabis.

Inspector Paul Bennett said: “We will find suspects wherever they may be. Not only do we execute warrants at properties, we’re able to use those powers on the streets as well.

“The intelligence we have really helps us to find those individuals thought to be involved in drugs activity.

“Please keep giving us that information so we can continue to carry out our work.”