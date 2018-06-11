Man charged with attempted murder after Huddersfield shooting

Detectives have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder after a shooting which left a victim seriously injured in Huddersfield.

The offence happened on Friday, June 8 at around 4.40am on Arnold Street in the Birkby area.

A 32-year-old-man suffered serious leg injuries which were consistent with gunshot wounds, police said.

Police arrested and subsequently charged a 23-year-old man from Huddersfield with attempted murder and possession with a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He remains in police custody and will appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court this morning.

Detective Inspector Andy Farrell of the Firearms Prevent Team, said: “I would like to continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information about this incident.

“In particular, I would been keen to speak to anyone who saw a blue Citroen on Blackmoorfoot Road on Saturday morning (9 June), or anyone in the area acting suspiciously.

“Anyone with any information which can assist our enquiries is asked to contact the Firearms Prevent Team via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180276790 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”