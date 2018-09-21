Man charged with manslaughter of Huddersfield man Stephen Campbell

Have your say

A man has appeared before magistrates today charged with the manslaughter of Huddersfield man Stephen Campbell.

Paul McCabe, 55, from the Ashenhurst area of Huddersfield, was remanded to appear at Leeds Crown Court on October 19.

It follows the death of Mr Campbell, 42, on September 19.

Police are continuing to appeal for information regarding the incident on Beast Market, Huddersfield at about 6.20pm on Tuesday September 18.

In a statement Mr Campbell’s family said: “We are absolutely devastated. Stephen was such a beautiful person.

“Thanks to everyone that helped him at the time and for the kind tributes.”

A 52-year-old man, who was also arrested, has been released pending further enquiries.

Anyone who has information to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously.