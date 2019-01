Have your say

A 55-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after his van hit a wall in Keighley.

It happened around 6.05pm on Tuesday night in Calton Road, when his white Renault Trafic van, which was travelling towards Low Spring Road, left the road and hit the wall.

The driver, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101.