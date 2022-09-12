News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man dead after collapsing during football match at Goals 5 a side centre

A man has died after collapsing during a football match at Goals 5 a side centre in Leeds, police said.

By Daniel Sheridan
Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:25 pm
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:26 pm

At 1:41pm on Sunday, police said they were contacted by staff at Leeds General Infirmary reporting a man who had been pronounced dead at hospital.

The man had collapsed during a football match at Goals, Redcote Lane, Leeds, a short time before, police confirmed.

Officers established that there were no suspicious circumstances.

Most Popular

Goals Redcote Lane

The Coroner’s Office has been informed, police said.

LeedsLeeds General Infirmary