Man dead after collapsing during football match at Goals 5 a side centre
A man has died after collapsing during a football match at Goals 5 a side centre in Leeds, police said.
At 1:41pm on Sunday, police said they were contacted by staff at Leeds General Infirmary reporting a man who had been pronounced dead at hospital.
The man had collapsed during a football match at Goals, Redcote Lane, Leeds, a short time before, police confirmed.
Officers established that there were no suspicious circumstances.
Most Popular
The Coroner’s Office has been informed, police said.