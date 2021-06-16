Police were called to Ponden Reservoir at Scar Top, near Keighley, by the ambulance service at about 5.50pm on Tuesday June 15.

It was reported that a man had been seen getting into difficulty while swimming in water there.

Specialist searches were carried out by police, police divers, the fire service and the police helicopter.

The body of a 27-year-old man was recovered by police at Ponden Reservoir.

The body of a 27-year-old man was recovered just before 10pm.

The man, who has not yet been named, was from outside the West Yorkshire area.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, of Bradford District Police said: “We are continuing to investigate today following a major search at the reservoir last night which sadly resulted in divers recovering the body of a man.

“This has been a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life and I would like to remind all residents in and visitors to West Yorkshire of the extreme dangers posed by swimming in or entering open water not designated for such use.

“Such water can be very cold, even in the summer months, and people suddenly entering cold water are susceptible to hyperventilation, which could result in the body going into seizure.