Have your say

A man has died from his injuries following a serious crash on the M62 near Goole.

A 41-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were injured after a car collided with a lorry on April 3.

Police today said a second man, a 37-year-old passenger in the car, has died from his injuries in hospital.

The driver of the car, Nigel Eley, 41, from Manchester, was also killed.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old truck driver sustained serious injuries but has since been discharged from hospital.