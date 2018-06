Have your say

A man in his 20s has died in a crash which closed part of the M62 motorway overnight.

Police said they were called at 12.30am after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the junction 32 eastbound carriageway, near Castleford

The man, aged 25, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the deceased man had been identified and his family had been informed.