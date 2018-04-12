Man found inside school following suspected burglary in Hull

Have your say

A man was found inside a school following a suspected burglary in Hull.

Humberside Police were called to Clifton Primary School, in Burslem Street, at about 7.10am today (Thursday).

A force spokesperson said a man was found inside the building by the school caretaker.

He is described as early 20s, around 6ft tall, of skinny build and was wearing a parka style jacket. He spoke with a Hull accent.

Enquiries are ongoing, the spokesperson added.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting log 89 of April 12, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.