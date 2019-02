Have your say

Emergency service crews were called out to Killinghall after a man suffered an electric shock.

The man, who is reported to be in his fifties, was electrocuted whilst trying to fit an aerial to a property off Otley Road, yesterday at 11.25am.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service and an officer from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the incident.

The man is believed to have suffered no apparent injuries, but was transported to hospital for observation.