Man injured in rush hour crash on Elland Road, Leeds

A man was injured in a rush hour road accident which halted city centre traffic.

Police said a pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the crash near a church at the junction of Elland Road and Cemetery Road just before 7am today (Thursday).

A police cordon was in place.

The road was closed in both directions and motorists coming off the nearby M621 faced delays.

The road has since reopened.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At 6:49am today police were called to a road traffic collision near to City Evangelical Church in Cemetery Road, Beeston.

"A 26-year-old male pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a grey Audi A3. He was taken to hospital for treatment."